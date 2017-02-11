17 killed in football stadium stampede in Uige,Angola

Uige , Feb. 11 : At least 17 people have been killed in a stampede at a football stadium in the city of Uige, Angola.

As per the officials, the stampede occurred yesterday when some supporters stormed the gates after failing to get the entry.

Some of those who fell became trapped and suffocated at the venue on Friday, a medical official said.

Hundreds more have been reported to have been injured in the incident. Witnesses said, the crowd trying to gain access would have taken the stadium past its 8,000 capacity.

As per local media report, Angola’s President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the incident. (ANI)