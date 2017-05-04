Angry Birds creator Rovio launches mobile video multiplayer game , Battle Bay for Android and iOs

Finland, May4:Angry Birds creator Rovio has released its latest mobile video game – Battle Bay – and instead of aerial endeavours, this time around the company has chosen to take the sea route as its new title is all about ships. After being limited to certain regions earlier in a soft launch, Battle Bay on Wednesday was made available worldwide by the company on both Android and iOS mobile platforms and can be downloaded from the respective app stores.

Rovio’s Battle Bay features a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) style gameplay and now allows users from world over to battle each other using ships loaded with armour. “Choose a ship, slap some guns on it and take to the tides with your fleet of teammates to trounce live opponents in five-on-five contests of seafaring strategy and firepower,” the company says in the app description on Google Play store.

The game offers players various choices for ships, all with different abilities, to help them stay afloat as a fleet with their respective style of play. “Choose between 5 ships, each with their own speciality – the Enforcer packs a powerful offensive punch, the Defender is a nearly indestructible floating tank, the Shooter can equip more weapons than you will ever need, the Speeder stays in the action with acceleration and agility, and the Fixer keeps your teammates floating,” Rovio says.

Battle Bay players can always choose to upgrade their weapons in order get victory in online battles. While the game is free-to-play on both platforms, it does feature in-app purchases. As this is an online-only game, users necessarily require internet connection to play the game.