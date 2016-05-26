‘The Angry Birds Movie’ leaves you more annoyed than angry

Film: “The Angry Birds Movie”(Animation film); Director: Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly; Rating: *1/2

If you are an addict of the franchise game, “The Angry Birds Movie” could be your cuppa this weekend. However, for those of us who are not really fans of the game, the movie version of Angry Birds looks like a whole lot of chunky animated birds talking with a swagger that could set the Silicone Valley on fire.

Thirteen years ago, Adam Sandler had anger management issues in a film called “Anger Management”. This time it’s a red bird called Red who is prone to fly off the handle at the drop of a hat.

The only really amusing moments in the terse narration transpire when Red tries to control his anger. But…sigh….it’s a losing battle. The later parts of the heavy-handed animation film shifts from the protagnist’s anger to a larger mission of saving the birth island from an invasion by pigs.

This is an animation film in serious need of animatism. The script seems in pursuit of doctoring while the animation birds hold fort trying to whisk wisdom and wit into the vapid proceedings. The “epic” scenes of a pig invasion subconsciously pork…I mean, poke fun at the big Hollywood mythical movies like “300” and “Gods Of Egypt.”

But it’s a losing battle. The embers of a dying humour are nearly extinguished by an over-emphasis on internet users’ familiarity with the plumed characters.

The ‘star’ voices help to fob off boredom. But there is not much here to sustain your interest even if you like the thought of an angry bird and his friends saving the animal kingdom from destruction. Who saves this film from cocky inertia?