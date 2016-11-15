Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group announces its new venture ‘UNLIMIT’

Mumbai, November 15: Reliance Group promoted by Anil Ambani, announced a strategic partnership with Cisco Jasper, on Tuesday for the launch of its new venture ‘UNLIMIT’. It is launched to provide Internet of Things (IoT) under the Reliance Group services, to enterprise customers across India.

“IoT services in India is virtually UNLIMITed and the number of connected devices would rise from 200 million today to around 3 billion by 2020, and revenues set to increase from $5.6 billion today to USD 15 billion in 2020,” said Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Group Managing Director, Reliance Group.

IoT, fuelled by machine-to-machine communication, essentially refers to microprocessor and sensor-fitted gadgets or ‘things’ within a network talking to each other, swapping real-time data and information to perform specific actions. Examples of connect devices swapping live information with one another could include vehicle-to-vehicle communication, smart buildings, smart vending machines, and so on. The technology can also be applied to areas like manufacturing, retail, and healthcare among others.

“Reliable connectivity and the ability to easily manage the multitude of connected services involved in smart cities are two key requirements to ensure the success of the Digital India initiative,” Reliance Group said adding that the combination of Reliance’s mobile networks and cloud services along with Cisco Jasper IoT connectivity management platform will offer wide-ranging solutions for smart city initiatives across India.

Juergen Hase, Chief Executive Officer of UNLIMIT termed IoT as a critical enabler for India’s growth.

As Cisco Jasper partners with over 30 mobile operator groups representing over 120 mobile networks worldwide, it will be simple for businesses in India to expand their IoT services to new countries, as needed. Also, companies using the Cisco Jasper platform outside of India can expand their connected services into India on Reliance’s network, it said.

Cisco is “actively hiring” IoT engineering talent in India to join the Cisco Jasper team its Bengaluru development centre.

Yesterday, the Tata Group also announced it has joined hands with General Electric Ventures, Microsoft Ventures and others to set up IoT incubator in Israel.