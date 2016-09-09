Anil Kapoor praises Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai, Sep 9 : Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has praised Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and says her maiden Marathi production “Ventilator” will be a hit.

Anil on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra from the launch of a song from the film.

Praising the actress with whom he worked in “Dil Dhadakne Do”, Anil captioned the image: “I know you will excel at this as always! I’m sure ‘Ventilator’ will be a super duper hit Priyanka Chopra. All the best.”

I know you will excel at this as always! I’m sure #Ventilator will be a super duper hit @priyankachopra All the best pic.twitter.com/ycKQQ3JC10 — Jai Singh Rathore (@AnilKapoor) September 9, 2016

“Ventilator” will reportedly have a cameo by Priyanka, who is currently shooting for her American TV series “Quantico” in New York.

The film has been directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, who previously directed “Ferrari Ki Sawaari”, starring Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani.