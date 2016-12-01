Bollywood star Anil Kapoor take selfies with fans in ATM line

Mumbai, December 1: Demonetisation has brought the classes and masses in one line — and Anil Kapoor is one such example. The actor stood in an ATM line to take out some cash and took selfies with a few fans while he waited.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in an effort to curb black money.

Anil on Thursday took to Twitter, where he re-tweeted a photograph of himself with two female fans. The actor is seen sporting a cap and gray t-shirt under a black jacket while waiting for his turn.

“Taking selfies in an ATM line: check…Thanks to DeMonetisation, I get to meet you lovely people,” Anil tweeted.

On the acting front, the 59-year-old star will soon be seen in director Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film “Mubarakan”. The film will release next year.

The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. IANS