Anil Kumble to coach Indian Cricket Team once again?

New Delhi, June 07: Current Head coach of Indian Cricket team Anil Kumble has ‘officially’ forwarded his application for the job of Indian cricket team coach, according to reports.

The ongoing head coach of Indian Cricket team forwarded his resume despite The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) stating earlier that the former India skipper would be getting a direct entry into the coach selection process.

Anil Kumble’s application to the post was one of the first to arrive when the process was opened by the BCCI on May 25, according to a report in ESPN Cricinfo. Along with his Biodata, Anil Kumble has forwarded a detailed roadmap illustrating his vision for the Indian cricket team’s future.

However, news has been doing the rounds that many senior members of the Indian cricket team, including captain Virat Kohli, are ‘uncomfortable’ with the “frighten” style of Anil Kumble which might weigh his stock down during the selection process for the new coach.

Anil Kumble and five other candidates — Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput, and Dodda Ganesh have been shortlisted by the Cricket Control Board and will be interviewed by the 3-member cricket advisory committee (CAC) of the board.

The CAC — that comprises of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman — is likely to meet in the next couple of days to finalize the interview schedule as the BCCI is keen to appoint a new coach before the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy ends.

Indian cricket team is scheduled to travel to the Caribbean islands soon after the ICC Champions Trophy where they are playing a limited-overs series against the West Indies.

It has also been reported that The Board Of Control For Cricket In India would be giving the new coach a two-year contract, which would expire in 2019. Anil Kumble was handed a one-year contract when he was appointed in 2016.