Anita Advani files case against Dimple Kapadia & family over charges of domestic violence

Mumbai, November 10: Anita Advani, who claims to be Late Rajesh Khanna’s live in partner has moved to court against Dimple Kapadia and family over charges of domestic violence. Anita Advani has filed a case at Bandra Court, alleging domestic violence against Dimple Kapadia & family.

The court has ordered to issue notices to the late Rajesh Khanna’s family members on account of the case filed by Anita, who has claimed to be his live-in partner. She was seeking maintenance on the grounds that she had looked after him as a wife would have done.

Anita Advani, in her petition, has accused Rajesh Khanna’s family of having evicted her from his bungalow, thereby attracting provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

Anita’s lawyer Manohar Shetty told the media persons that they shall serve the notice on late Rajesh Khanna’s family today through a bailiff, and that the matter is posted for hearing on interim reliefs on November 27.