Ankit Wadhwa, 26-year-old youth jumps off from 23rd floor, dies

Gurgaon, September 26: A 26-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate named Ankit Wadhwa allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 23rd floor of a residential apartment in the Golf Course road area in millennium city on Monday, police said.

According to police, Ankit Wadhwa, who hailed from Rajasthan, had come to Gurgaon to join for Master of Business Administration course. He was staying with his uncle in DLF upscale Magnolias. Allegedly he had jumped off from the 23rd floor and committed suicide on Sunday late in the night, the police said.

“Initial investigation suggested that Wadhwa was suffering from acute depression following which he took such an extreme step. It was also found that he was not satisfied with his current job profile. He was grappling with depression from last 16 months,” Station Head Officer (SHO) of Sushant Lok police station Gaurav Phogat said.

“However, his colleagues told us that he was planning to pursue higher studies and was about to sit for an entrance examination in a management institute,” the SHO said.

An investigation is underway, he said, adding the police is investigating the case with other angles as well.

“We are waiting for the deceased family members to conduct his post-mortem examination,” the officer said. ANI