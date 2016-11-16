Anna Kendrick’s stylist convinces her to buy shoes priced more than rent

Los Angeles, Nov 16: Actress Anna Kendrick’s stylist convinced her into buying expensive shoes costing more than her rent.

The 31-year-old says she was “sucked” in to purchasing footwear with an exorbitant price tag when she was promoting her breakthrough role as Natalie Keener in “Up In The Air”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“But at that point the movie wasn’t out yet and nobody really knew who I was and my stylist was like, ‘You still have to be wearing the expensive shoes otherwise the world will end’, and kind of talked me into buying these shoes that were more than my rent.

“I was like, ‘I think that you think my life has completely changed already and it hasn’t. I’m going to need to wait on that.’ But I got sucked in to it. A very pathetic moment,” Kendrick said on a TV show.

However, the actress says that there is “great irony” surrounding the gifts she received because when she can afford to buy luxury items somebody will “lend” her garments, but never received any gifts or samples when she was trying to make her big break.

“It’s the great irony that once you can afford the shoes somebody will lend them to you which is lovely,” she said.

