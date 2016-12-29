After the announcement of Sasikala as next Chief; Police arrested Sasikala Pushpa’s husband  

Chennai, Dec 29: A day after Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa’s husband was attacked allegedly by AIADMK men in at the party headquarters in Chennai, he was on Thursday arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police.

Interestingly, the arrest comes on a day when the party will announce the successor of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa who breathed her last on December 5.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed on Wednesday at a meeting called to decide Jayalalithaa’s successor. Party workers allegedly thrashed the lawyers and Sasikala Pushpa’s husband at the party office.

Police had to use force to disperse the supporters who were seen manhandling the lawyers.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Pushpa had said that her husband was missing after being manhandled in Chennai.

“My husband Lingeshwar Thilagam had gone to the AIADMK party headquarters to file nomination for the post of general secretary. When I saw the visuals on television, I saw my husband bleeding and being taken away by police personnel,” she said.

Pushpa was expelled from the AIADMK after an altercation with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva at the Delhi airport in July.

She had also moved the Supreme Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Jayalalithaa’s death. She has alleged that the late AIADMK chief’s death was “suspicious”. She also claimed that Jayalalithaa’s funeral photographs showed embalming marks adding that all her treatment details were kept under wraps.