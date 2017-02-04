Another blow to Congress leadership; SM Krishna will join BJP shortly
Bengaluru, Feb 04: In yet another blow to Congress leadership, veteran leader S M Krishna, who recently resigned from party, will soon join Bharatiya Janata Party, BS Yeddyurappa said on Saturday.
“SM Krishna has decided to join BJP, when we don’t know, will fix it soon. He is joining 100%,” ANI quotes B S Yeddyurappa.
Krishna, a former Karnataka chief minister, had announced the end of his 46-year-old “dream run” with the Congress party in January, citing his sidelining by the Congress party on age considerations as the primary reason for his decision.
Krishna was also miffed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for constantly ignoring him over several matters since May 2013 when the party came to power
After resigning, Krishna had made it clear that he was not retiring from active politics.
“With pain and anguish, I have decided to quit the Congress,” 84-year-old Krishna had said, adding, “A situation has now come wherein I have to leave the home in which I resided peacefully for the last 46 years.”
