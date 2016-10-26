Another criminal flees the country:Meat exporter Moin Qureshi gives ED the slip despite his arrest order

NewDelhi,OCt26:The ED has issued fresh summons to controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi for questioning in a money laundering case after he recently managed to go out of the country despite a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him by the agency.

Earlier ED officials had registered a criminal case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

When Qureshi – wanted by the enforcement directorate for alleged money laundering and hawala deals — was stopped en-route to Dubai at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, he told immigration officials that he had a court order in his favour, sources said.

Qureshi had managed to leave for Dubai recently after showing a court order obtained in an Income Tax case, and not in the case for which the ED has issued the LOC.

Qureshi created confusion using an unrelated court order to fool immigration officials who let him go, fearing legal trouble if he missed his flight.

“The immigration officials should have checked with the ED officials about the court order rather than taking a call on their own,” a home ministry official said.

The Immigration department had initiated an inquiry. The ED is now keeping its fingers crossed as it anxiously waits for Qureshi to return to India on October 22.

The ED had issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Qureshi asking the immigration authorities to stop him and inform whenever Qureshi tries to leave the country.

“He got the order faxed at the airport as well for the perusal of the immigration authorities. But that court order pertained to a separate case lodged by the income tax department against Qureshi,” said a home ministry official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

After reviewing the court order, the immigration officials at the airport allowed him to leave the country because his flight was about to depart. Sources said in the case initiated by the IT authorities, Qureshi was mandated to inform the court before leaving the country, which he did.

The ED is probing a money laundering case against Qureshi. The home ministry will review the report and decide on further course of action in this regard. Qureshi is under the scanner of probe agencies for alleged tax evasion and hawala-like dealings.