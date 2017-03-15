Another independent MLA supports BJP ahead of floor test in Goa

Panaji, March 15: The Supreme Court asked Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) to prove its majority in the Goa assembly on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the new Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said another Independent MLA has supported his coalition government, raising its tally to 22.

“There has been a speculation for the last two days if the Bharatiya Janata Party has really got the majority required to form the government and here we are; we have 22 MLAs with us,” Manohar Parrikar told reporters after taking oath at Goa Raj Bhavan.

Responding to media reporters’ query, Manohar Parrikar said another Independent legislator has given support to the coalition, taking its tally to 22, two more than the halfway mark of 20 in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

While Independents Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gawade have already backed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition and even took oath with Manohar Parrikar as ministers, the third Independent legislator, Manohar Parrikar referred to is Prasad Gaonkar (Sanguem).

When we reached, Prasad Gaonkar said, “I have given my letter of support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. And my support is unconditional.”

Manohar Parrikar exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would prove its majority on the floor of the assembly on March 16th.

“On Thursday the procedure of proving majority on the floor of the assembly would be completed. Let everyone be very clear that this government will last its full term,” the new Chief Minister said.

He said the portfolios would be allocated to the 9 members, who took an oath with him after the majority is proved on the floor of the House.

In the forty member Goa Assembly, the Indian National Congress is the single largest party with 17 MLAs, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 13, Goa Forward Party (GFP) 3, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) 3, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 1 and 3 independents.

While the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)is the erstwhile ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Goa Forward Party (GFP) has won 3 seats in the debut contest, interestingly against the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates.

All three Goa Forward Party MLAs Vijai Sairdesai, Vinod Palyekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar took oath as ministers yesterday.

Among three Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party candidates who are backing Bharatiya Janata Party, Sudin Dhavlikar and Manohar Ajgaonkar were sworn-in.

“We have the numbers to form the government. We have more than 21 members with us with the support of alliance partners,” Goa Bharatiya Janata Party unit General Secretary Sadanand Tanawade said.

When asked about the numbers the Indian National Congress had mustered to reach the magic figure of 21, the Congress Goa Chief Luizinho Faleiro refused to elaborate and said, “the strength would be shown on the floor of the House.”