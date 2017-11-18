Another Love Jihad: Former Mumbai model Rashmi accuses husband Asif of forcible conversion to Islam

Mumbai/Maharashtra, November 18: A former model from Mumbai alleged that her husband continuously assaulted her and forced her to convert to Islam stating another case of love jihad.

The former model Rashmi, who claims to be Hindu by birth accused that her husband Asif barred her from visiting her own children. Asif married another girl and is also forcing her to convert to Islam.

Rashmi filed a First Information Report against Asif and his close friend Munir who is involved in the racket. Rashmi alleged that the main motive behind converting me and the other woman is a clear signal that it is a philosophy of love jihad.

My husband has recently married a Hindu girl who is half his age, he is now trying to evict me from our marital home. I am facing a serious threat to my life, tortured and assaulted too: Former model #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017

Rashmi said that Asif’s second wife is trapped in the marriage and I have some messages on my phone as a strong evidence that prove it. Rashmi further mentioned that Asif is 47 while his second wife is just 28 years old.

Rashmi got married to Asif in 2005 and the couple had a son in 2010. Rashmi tied the nuptial knot with Asif in 2005 and the couple had a son in 2010.Rashmi said that Asif used to demand money from her and after bringing money from her parents she was regularly tortured and he even tried to poisoned her a couple of times.

Rashmi told that there is a serious threat to my life. Rashmi claimed that she has the conversion message which was sent to Asif’s second wife.

A former model in #Mumbai, alleges that her Muslim husband forced her to follow his religion; says “I am a Hindu and didn’t give into his pressures”. #Bandra Police registered case against two people under sections 354,323, 324, 504, 506 and 34. Police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/ScojPxQa0j — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017

According to reports, in a video that went viral on the internet, Rashmi was seen crying and accused her husband Asif of conversion and assault. Rashmi said that after Asif married another woman, Asif told Rashmi to walk out from his life.

After Rashmi returned home on Friday, Asif thrashed her and hit her with utensils. Asif abused Rashmi a lot and told her to leave home immediately.

Presently, the Bandra police in Mumbai are investigating the case.