Another Nirbhaya like atrocity in Haryana ‘s Rohtak district where unidentified men gangrape a woman , crushing her head

Chandigarh,May13: A group of unidentified men have gangraped a woman and brutalised her before crushing her head in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

Police said the attackers mutilated her private parts after the rape and ran a vehicle over her face to prevent identification. The incident allegedly occurred on May 9 but the body was recovered much later from Rohtak’s IMT area.

The woman was, according to the police, abducted by seven men while she was on her way to work . And in a throwback to Delhi’s infamous Nirbhaya case, preliminary investigations also found that she had been penetrated by a sharp object causing severe internal injuries.

 The body was identified based on a missing person complaint filed by the victim’s parents on May 9. The family has alleged that their neighbours were involved in the heinous act.

The gruesome incident comes a week after the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty handed to four men who were convicted of raping a 23-year-old physiotherapist in Delhi on December 16, 2012. The woman, christened in the media as Nirbhaya or fearless, died 13 days later at a Singapore hospital where she was taken for treatment.

