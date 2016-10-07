Another political drama: Arvind Kejriwal take side with Narendra Modi over Rahul’s ‘dalali’ comment

New Delhi, October 7: Forgetting all his remarks on Surgical Strike, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has criticised Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi for his ‘dalali’ remark, pointing BJP and Narendra Modi.

He said that this is not the time to play politics but to stand united with the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I strongly condemn Rahul Gandhiji’s comment where he has called martyrdom of Indian soldiers as ‘khoon ki daali’ (trade of blood). It is not right,” slammed Arvind Kejriwal, reports Times Now.

He further said, “This is the time when there is tension at the border. We should keep our political differences aside and stand along with our frorces. The political parties and entire nation should support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the initiatives he has been taking for the security of our nation.”

Yesterday, in a controversial remark, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi used the Army’s surgical strikes to target the Centre, claiming that the BJP Government is profiteering from the blood of our jawans.

“Aap kar kya rahe ho? Jo humare jawaan hai, jinhone apna khoon diya hai, Jammu aur Kashmir mein jinhone apna khoon diya hai, jinhone desh ke liye surgical strike kiya hai, unke khoon ke peeche aap chupe hue ho, unki aap dalali kar rahe ho. Ye bilkul galat hai.

(What are you (Government) doing? You are hiding behind the blood of our jawans who have given their blood in Jammu and Kashmir and conducted surgical strike for India. You are profiteering from their blood. This is completely wrong.)

This is what Rahul Gandhi, Congress Vice-President said.