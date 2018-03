Another Resort drama in Tamil Nadu politics as 19 MLAs supporting Dinakaran being taken away from Chennai

Chennai, August 22: Another Koovathoor episode has begun as the 19 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran are moving to Puducherry.

#BREAKING — 16 AIADMK MLAs may be moved to a resort outside Chennai; Dinakaran sends 16 MLAs outside Chennai pic.twitter.com/KqjlrrikSF — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 22, 2017

Our priority is party, govt may come & go but we have to safeguard party :P.Vetriivel, TTV faction on MLAs withdrawing support from TN Govt pic.twitter.com/epSLUrmAar — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017

P Vetriivel has declared that the TTV faction and its MLAs are withdrawing support to Tamil Nadu Government. Meanwhile, MLAs supporting Dinakaran has met the Tamil Nadu Governor seeking Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisami’s ouster. Reportedly, two hotels, Aruna Inn and Le Pondy, are being booked for #TTV Dinakaran supporters MLAs to stay in Puducherry.

