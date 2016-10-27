Another school set afire in Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 27: A primary school building and two vehicles were set ablaze by some persons in Kashmir in separate incidents of arson over the past 24 hours, police said today. This was the 19th school building set on fire by unknown persons since the current unrest began in Kashmir following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

A police official said the Government Primary School at Taaper in Pattan area of Baramulla district was set on fire by unknown persons late last night, a police official said.

