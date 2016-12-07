Another Successful Launch: PSLV-C36 Resourcesat-2A launched from Sriharikota

Sriharikota, Dec 07: India successfully launched its Resourcesat-2A imaging satellite on Wednesday morning via its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C36 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Wednesday’s launch, India’s seventh and final of 2016, caps what is already the country’s busiest year for space launches.

Including Wednesday’s, six of India’s launches this year were made by the workhorse PSLV rocket, with the seventh using the larger Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk II.

It is the third year in a row that India has increased the frequency of its satellite launches; making four launches in a year for the first time in 2014, and beating this with five in 2015. All six of India’s 2016 launches to date have been successful.

Resourcesat-2A has been built to similar specifications as Resourcesat-2, and carries the same instrumentation as both Resourcesat-2 and Resourcesat-1 before it.

The primary imaging payload is the Linear Imaging Self Scanner 4 (LISS-4), a high-resolution visible and near-infrared camera with a resolution of 5.8 meters (19 feet).