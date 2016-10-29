Another tiger dies in madhya Pradesh; toll rises to 23 in 2016

Bhopal, Oct 29: A tiger, popularly known as ‘Kingfisher’, was found dead in the Kanha Tiger Reserve, taking the death toll of the big cats in Madhya Pradesh in the last 10 months to 23.

Twenty-two deaths of tigers, three due to poisoning in the Pench Tiger Reserve on March 28, one each due to electrocution in the wilds of Chhindwara and Kanha were reported on January 22 and October 22 respectively,

This is the second tiger death in Kanha in the last week.