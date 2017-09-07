Another train accident in Uttar Pradesh: 7 coaches of Shaktipunj Express derails in Sonbhadra

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, September 7: The train accidents in Uttar Pradesh are not ending. A major rail accident happened in Sonbhadra today morning. In this train accident, around seven cans of Shaktipunj Express have derailed.

The train was going from Howrah to Jabalpur. This incident happened in the Fafrakund area of ​​the Obara station area. Till now, there are no reports of casualties so far. This train derailment happened on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. It is the first rail accident after Piyush Goyal took charge as the Railway Minister. Previous Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu resigned from the post after getting worried about frequent rail accidents in the last few days.

According to media reports, the train number 11448 HWH-JBP Shaktipunj Express crossed the Oberoi cabin at around 6.13 am in the morning, due to which around 7 cans derailed. There were a total of 21 coaches in this train. previously also, there have been major rail accidents in Khatauli and Pukhrians of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, there was a rail accident in Titwala in Maharashtra, where the engine of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express and nine coaches had derailed. There were 18 coaches in this train. The accident took place when most of the passengers were sleeping. The landslide was behind the accident was at 8.36 am on august 29 in between the Wasisand Asanga stations in Maharashtra.