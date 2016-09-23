Another youth killed in Kashmir unrest; toll up to 88

Srinagar, Sep 23: One more youth has been killed in Nadihal Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir after security forces opened fire on protesters.

Sources said that Waseem Ahmad Lone, son of Nazir Ahmad Lone, 22, was hit by a bullet and he was immediately rushed to nearby hospital. However, he died on way.

With the killing of Waseem, the death toll in forces actions during ongoing unrest has gone up to 88.