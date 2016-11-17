Antagonist Freddy Daruwala approached for Hollywood suspense thriller?

Mumbai, November 17: Freddy Daruwala, who featured as the antagonist in the Akshay Kumar starrer “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty”, has been approached by a Hollywood studio for a suspense thriller, says a source close to the actor.

“While shooting for ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, Freddy had sent a show reel of his work to a studio in the US. Impressed, they offered him an interesting role in their forthcoming project,” the source said.

The project is a suspense thriller, to be helmed by theatre director George Alba, the source revealed and added that Freddy had recently travelled to the US to meet its makers.

“He read the script and liked it. The shooting for this film will commence early next year. Freddy will join the team in March.”

Asked about it, Freddy said: “Yes, something is progressing on that front. It’s too soon to say anything.”

If the source is to be believed, the actor will be seen playing an Indian character born and brought up in the US, and he has been asked to give 18 days of schedule for the shoot of the first sequence.IANS