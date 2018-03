Anti-Corruption-Bureau-unearthed-assets-worth-Rs-1.85-crore-allegedly-belonging-to–Tax-Officer-in-Jadcherla-of-Mahabubnagar-district-of-Telangana-indialivetoday

Anti Corruption Bureau unearthed assets worth Rs 1.85 crore allegedly belonging to Tax Officer in Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district of Telangana