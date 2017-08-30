Anti-corruption tribunal bans Sharjeel Khan, Pak’s left handed batsman for 5 years over spot fixing

According to reports, Sharjeel was accused of playing two dot balls as spot fixing during a PSL match last season. Khalid Latif also player of Islamabad United is also under investigation for the spot fixing.

Sharjeel is banned for five years, in which has two-and-a half years suspended, after proceedings of the case.” said Asghat Haider, who headed the three-member tribunal.

The tribunal, headed by a former judge of the Lahore High Court, announced its verdict on Sharjeel and will soon decide Khalid Latif’s fate in the same mater.

Former opener and Islamabad United OF PSL player will not to be allowed to play any level of cricket for the next two and half years while in the next two-and-half-year, he can play if PCB find hi behaviour positive,

All five allegation against him have been proven, the decision stated

Along with involving in sport fixing, he was found in hiding the information, and trying to convince other players to be involved in the fixing. The ban will be effected from date when he was suspended in February 2017.