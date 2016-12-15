Anti-Donald Trump comments; US professor gets life threats

Los Angeles, Dec 15 : A California college professor who had voiced anti-Trump comments has been forced into hiding after receiving death threats.

Olga Perez Stable Cox, who teaches human sexuality at the Orange Coast College (OCC) in Costa Mesa, fled the state after a video of her rant was on Monday posted on Facebook, where it drew national media attention and caused her trouble, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the roughly two-minute-long video secretly filmed by one of her students, the psychology professor told her class: “We are in for a difficult time. But again, I do believe that we can get past that. Our nation is divided; we have been assaulted, it’s an act of terrorism.”

The video clip prompted outrage and threats to her life. In total, more than 1,000 emails and threatening phone calls were directed at Cox, OCC and her union, local media reported.

News of threats against the professor came to light as hundreds of people held demonstrations on campus in support of and against her.