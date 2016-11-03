Anti-India activities going on in Pakistan embassy, reveals MEA

New Delhi, Nov 03: India rejects Pakistan’s claim of ceasefire violations by Army. MEA spokesperson Vikas Swaroop said in a statement that Indian forces don’t initiate nor violate ceasefire, they only retaliate. 2/3rds of ceasefire violations by Pakistan have taken place in the last five weeks. It is important for Pak to desist its failed policies which has led to its diplomatic isolation. “We reject Paks allegations of any unprovoked firing, we have lodged a strong protest with Pak for killing our civilians,” Swaroop said.

India also completely rejected as baseless and unsubstantiated allegations made by Pakistan against certain officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Indian officials falsely implicated were working in fields of promoting people to people and trade, economic contacts between the two countries.

The root cause of problems between India and Pakistan is it’s support to cross border terrorism and its promotion as an element of state policY.

“Mehmood Akhtar revealed information about anti-India activities going inside the Pakistan High Commission,” he said. Pakistan High Commission staffer Mehmood Akhtar, in a videotaped statement to police, named four officials of the Pakistan mission commercial counsellor Syed Farrukh Habib and first secretaries Khadim Hussain, Mudassir Cheema and Shahid Iqbal as being part of the alleged spy ring. Akhtar is a Pak embassy staffer accused of spying.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today said Pakistan is waging a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir but the neighbouring country will be given a befitting reply.

“Pakistan has always been trying to occupy Jammu and Kashmir, and we consider this land (Jammu and Kashmir) and its people as our integral part.