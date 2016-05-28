‘Anti-national’ slogan raising man still active on JNU campus: Saurabh Sharma

New Delhi, May 28 : Saurabh Sharma, the Joint Secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Thursday alleged that a person named Mujeeb Gattu, who had raised ‘anti-national’ slogans on February 9, is still active on the campus.

The JNU office bearer’s remark came after a video purportedly showed Mujeeb Gatto present in the varsity.

“Mujeeb Gattu was present in the gathering outside the communication centre here. He is the same person who had raised anti-national slogans on the campus,” Saurabh told ANI.

“He had covered his face with a cloth while raising the slogans. His video has been shot and is doing the rounds in the media,” he added.

“Gatto recently met JNU students when they sat on a hunger strike,” he added.

The JNUSU Joint Secretary said the sad part of the episode is that the university administration, even after being aware of the happenings, has been silently supporting them.

“There should be a probe in the matter. The Delhi Police have not taken any action in this regard. Even a high level committee found Mujeeb Gatto guilty in the anti-national sloganeering and his name is also mentioned in the report,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court has put on hold the disciplinary action taken by the JNU administration against students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, accused of sedition in connection with a February 9 event, till their appeals against the decision are decided by the university’s appellate authority.

The university had rusticated Umar Khalid, Anirban and Mujeeb Gattu and fined JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar with Rs 10,000 for the event held on campus in Afzal Guru’s remembrance.