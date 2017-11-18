Anti-Pakistan protests: Gilgit-Baltistan leaders opposes illegal taxation

Pakistan, November 18: The massive anti-Pakistan protests were held across Gilgit-Baltistan against the unauthorized taxation by the Pakistani regime on Saturday.

According to sources, many residents, small traders, businessmen also joined the protest today against illegal taxation policy of the Pakistan government at Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The businessmen in Gilg-Baltistan disagree with the unauthorized taxation policy. According to reports, a businessman said that the protests will not stop until the Pakistan government withdraws notification of taxes.

Skardu: Businessmen in Gilgit Baltistan against illegal taxation say, we will carry on with the protests with same force and zeal until Pakistan withdraws notification of taxes. pic.twitter.com/eX1zCLJjAz — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017

One of the unidentified leader of protesters said while addressing a gathering in Skardu said that I request people of Gilgit Baltistan living in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and other parts of Pakistan to be prepared. The protesters earned that they are going to take on Islamabad.

I urge people of Gilgit Baltistan living in Karachi , Quetta , Lahore and other parts of Pakistan, be prepared , we are going to take on Islamabad head on: Protester addressing a gathering in Skardu, Gilgit Baltistan pic.twitter.com/TTTl3S9q0a — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017

The anti-Pakistan protests were held on October 22 across PoK and Gilgit Baltistan to mark Black Day. The Pakistani Army attacked the undivided state of Jammu and Kashmir on October 22 in 1947. So, this day is called as Black Day.

There were also protests from Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Gilgit and Hajirah and other places. The protestors called out slogans of anti-Pakistan.

Skardu: Massive anti-Pakistan protests across Gilgit Baltistan against illegal taxation pic.twitter.com/7IqKcj8CRL — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017

The protesters also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Pakistan Army from the occupied territory. A public meeting and rally was held at Banbehek, near Rawalakot. A protest was also held in the Kotli and Hajira towns of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.