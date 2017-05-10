Anti-party activities and corruption, Naseemuddin Siddiqui and son expelled from BSP.

New Delhi, May 10: Alleging that he was involved in anti-party activities and corruption, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday expelled Naseemuddin Siddiqui and his son Afzal Siddiqui from the party.

Addressing a press conference here party leader Satish Chandra Mishra said that leaders of Naseemuddin’s constituency were belligerently opposing him due to his lacklustre performance and were demanding his removal from the party for a long time.

“The results of the constituency which was given to Naseemuddin Siddiqui was very poor. Leaders of the areas under his purview (West Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow mandal, Uttarakhand) have been strongly opposing him due to his lacklustre conduct. The leaders of Siddiqi also demanded his removal,” said Chandra.

“After which he was given the responsibility of Bundel Khand area in Madhya Pradesh but there also he did not perform his duties. Chandra further accused Naseemuddin of holding anonymous properties and taking money from people in the name of BSP, while adding that despite giving several chances he kept on carrying out anti-party activities.

“We found out that he had a lot of anonymous properties and also owns many slaughter houses on other names. He took a lot of amount from people for investment at the time of elections, he promised the people who lent him money that BSP will form the government and he will return the favour as he will be given important cabinets. But when the BSP did not win, he started selling a lot of anonymous properties and alleged that the BSP is demanding money from his post which he will be only allowed to be in the party,” Chandra said.

“When the party came to know about all this, then it summoned Siddiqi demanding explanation but he did not turn up. Moreover, he also did not perform his duties in Madhya Pradesh and kept on carrying out anti-party activities. Party has taken cognisance of the anti-party activities and his undisciplined conduct and has expelled Naseemuddin Siddiqui and his son from the party and all the posts he held in the political organisation,” he added.

