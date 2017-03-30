Anti-Romeo Drive: UP police arrests brother and sister, demands Rs.5000 as bribe

Rampur, March 30: Aimed at ensuring women safety, the anti-Romeo drive in Uttar Pradesh is ending up in harassing youngsters, without much significant reason.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, an incident came to light where a boy and her sister were harassed and were forcefully taken to the police station, alleging him to be a Romeo.

The brother and sister had had gone from their village to Rampur to buy medicines. While they were sitting on the roadside, two cops harassed them in the name of anti-Romeo drive.

The policemen arrested both of them and asked for Rs 5,000 as bribe to let them go. They were asked money even after they proved their relationship.

However, the accused policemen were suspended after the video of the incident was shown to a senior police official.

“I came to know about this. It is very clear instruction from our side that no action will be taken against the ones who are relatives. We will take stern action against the police officials who will trouble and harass innocent people,” said Vijay Prakash, Inspector General of Police, Bareilly.

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned the ‘anti-Romeo squads’ of not troubling the innocent people.

“We have formed anti-Romeo squads and now eve-teasers will be dealt with. But girls and boys, moving around or sitting at any place should not be troubled if it is with their consent,” Adityanath said.