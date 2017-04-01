Anti-Romeo squads turn out as barbers in Shahjahanpur; shaves head of youth

Lucknow, April 01: An anti-Romeo squad in Uttar Pradesh shaved the head of a man in the presence of policemen who had caught him with a female friend in a public park in Shahjahanpur. The video of policemen shaving the head of a youth who was in an inter-religious relationship in Shahjahanpur has been widely circulated in social medias.

After the incident gain media attentions, senior police officials suspended the three constables who were present at the location.

“Three constables namely, Suhail Ahmed, Laiek Ahmed and Sonu Pal have been accused of involvement in the incident. On the first face of the investigation, it appears that they were present there and failed to stop those who were shaving the head of the victim. I have ordered their suspension on this ground, Shahjahanpur Senior Police Superintendent, K B Singh said.

The incident occurred on March 22, and in the video, the constables are seen standing near the squatted victim as a man shaves his head.

Reportedly, the constables found the victim who was with his female friend outside a public park. They asked the woman to leave and called a barber and asked him to shave the man’s head.

According to the police version of the incident, the squad asked the girl about their relationship, officials said, she told them that she did not know the youth well, and instead requested the squad to be allowed to go home.

Then the anti-Romeo squad allowed the girl to leave home, but the man was held captive by police and locals, and his head was shaved off without his consent. The act was filmed and widely circulated on social media. In the video, the policemen can be seen being assisted by a group of enthusiastic civilians.

The incident comes after the Uttar Pradesh government directed the police to ensure that no inhumane measure was adopted by the squads, including shaving of heads, blackening of faces or murga pose (sit-ups while holding ears).