Anti-Shiv Sena posts go viral on social media after party likens Modi govt to Nizam’s regime

Mumbai, June 10: Social media posts portraying the Shiv Sena leadership in poor light have gone viral, apparently put out in response to the Sena’s diatribe against BJP, reflecting growing strains in their ties ahead of the Mumbai civic polls due early next year.

The posters, having ‘IsupportNaMo’ slogan on them, have caricatures and snaps of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and its spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

One poster mocks Uddhav, saying “the country is not run on the blessings of the father (late Bal Thackeray) and Matoshri” (which in Marathi means mother and is also the name of the Thackeray residence in Mumbai).

Another has photos of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Raut and Uddhav, describing them as ‘birds of a feather’.

So far, no BJP leader or spokesperson has claimed responsibility for the posters, amid reports that it may be the handiwork of BJP’s Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar who has adopted a strident posture against Sena ahead of crucial BMC polls early next year.

Sena spokesperson Raut recently likened the BJP regime at the Centre with the “rule of the Nizam”.

Addressing a Sena rally in Aurangabad on Wednesday, Raut had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the drought-hit Marathwada region.

“The PM had all the time to campaign in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. He addressed 35 poll meetings in West Bengal and 40 in Tamil Nadu. However, the PM couldn’t find time to tour Marathwada where farmers are dying because of acute water shortage,” Raut said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve responded to the diatribe, saying his party would give an “appropriate reply” to the Sena.