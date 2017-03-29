Anti-Sikh riots 1984: Delhi High Court reopens five cases

New Delhi, March 29: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reopened five cases in association with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that were closed in 1986.

Earlier, the Supreme court directed the Centre to deposit more than 190 files in connection with this case.

Expressing grave concern over the cessation of more than 190 cases, out of a total of the 293 cases referred to SIT on 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, the court asked the Union of India to produce on record on April 25 all the files related to the closure of these cases by SIT.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the apex court that the SIT in as many as 263 cases had no case files and there was no trace of any victim or witness.

On February 20, the Centre filed a status report in the top court on the inquiry carried out by the SIT into the anti-Sikh riots cases.

The Supreme Court had ordered the government to brief it within four weeks on the steps taken in the matter after the Centre had said that the SIT’s work was “in progress”.

Earlier, the Supreme Court has directed the petitioner Gurlad Singh Kahlon to file his observations in connection with the riot cases.

Kahlon had sought the court’s direction for setting up of the SIT to ensure speedy justice to the riot victims.

Anti-Sikh riots that broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi had claimed 2,433 lives in Delhi alone. (ANI)