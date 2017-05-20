Anti-Terrorism Squad detains two Pak nationals in Jaisalmer.

Jaisalmer/Rajasthan, May 20: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and a special team of Army intelligence have detained two Pakistani nationals on suspicion of being Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents in Jaisalmer’s Kunjarli village.

“Till now no such suspicious information has come out. So most probably they will be sent back to Pakistan,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Yadav told ANI

Pakistan’s ISI is persistently trying endeavours to make Indian travellers, who visit Pakistan routinely for business, relationship and different purposes, their specialists mightily.

The ISI has conveyed numerous old dealers as spies subsequent to fencing at the fringe.

Prior this month, the Mumbai Police, in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh ATS, captured another presumed ISI specialist.

A sum of three individuals has been captured up until now.

One from Faizabad and two from Mumbai.

Two spies, Bariyam Khan and Haji Khan, were gotten in the middle of November-December a year ago from Kishangarh Range. (ANI)