Anti-Trump protesters breaks windows of cars and a Bank, uses tear gas.

Washington D.C, Jan. 21: Violent protests had erupted a mile from the spot where Donald Trump gave his inaugural address on Friday.

“Tear gas is being used at an anti-Trump protest in Washington DC,” @Trashvis tweeted.

Police moved the protestors to disperse them from demonstrating as tear gas lingered in the air and the pavement was speckled with broken glass.

Anti-Trump protesters damaged windows of several cars and of a downtown Bank of America with hammers, reports the New York Times.

However, police have already arrested several protestors in riot gear and taken into police custody.

“Protesters are launching flares in the air, it smells like smoke near 13th and I NW,” @ZoeTillman tweeted.

Several inauguration checkpoints were stormed by the protestors in the area.

The glass doors of a Starbucks next-door to Hamilton Hotel as well as the windows of several commercial buildings near Franklin Square were busted by some protestors.

Some alleged that the people responsible for the shattered windows were the members of the violent, anarchist group “Black Bloc” who are known to wear all black and masks. (ANI)