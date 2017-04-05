Antibiotic treatment for formation of negative thoughts,PTSD

London, April05:Common antibiotic doxycycline may help treat or prevent post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by disrupting the formation of negative thoughts and fears in the brain, a new study claims.

Researchers, including those from University College London in the UK, gave 76 healthy volunteers either doxycycline or a placebo and were put in front of a computer.

