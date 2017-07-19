Antibiotics during pregnancy may increase birth defects in newborns

July 19, 2017 | By :
This drug ups risk of heart failure in cancer patients.

Washington DC/USA, July 19: Beware would-be-mothers as a study has recently found that certain antibiotics during pregnancy may increase the risk of major birth defects in your newborn. The findings indicated that amoxicillin, cephalosporins and nitrofurantoin were not associated with birth defects. Although the absolute risks for birth defects were small, physicians should consider prescribing other antibiotics when treating patients with infections during pregnancy.

Senior author Anick Berard said that infections during pregnancy are frequent and should be treated. Berard added that the study highlights safer options for treatment of infections, more specifically urinary tract infections or pulmonary infections, at least during the first trimester of pregnancy. Researchers analysed information on 1,39,938 live births in Quebec, Canada, between 1998 and 2008. Clindamycin, doxycycline, quinolones, macrolides and phenoxymethylpenicillin were linked to organ-specific malformations.
The research is published in the journal of Clinical Pharmacology. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
69,000 Indian babies born on New Year’s Day: UNICEF
WHO: Antimicrobial resistance is a global health emergency, world is running out of antibiotics
US woman dies from superbug infection resistant to 26 antibiotics
Mother’s milk may work as good as vaccination for newborns
India’s fight against TB becomes harder, being the world’s largest consumer of antibiotics
Overuse of antibiotics harms India’s fight against Tuberculosis, study by Indian origin researchers
Top