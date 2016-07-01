Antonio German and Josue Currais Prieto blast Kerala Blasters once again

New Delhi , July 1: Kerala Blasters announced today that Antonio German and Josue Currais Prieto will return to play for the team in the upcoming edition of Indian Super League 2016.

Joining them would be teammates Sandesh Jhingan, Sandip Nandy, Mohammed Rafi, Mehtab Hossain, Ishfaq Ahmed and Gurwinder Singh.

German found the back of the net six times in nine appearances last season and will look to take the momentum forward into the upcoming season along with his team mates.

German played in the lower divisions of English football, playing for clubs such as Queens Park Rangers, Southend United and Northampton. He is a versatile player with quick feet who is equally effective as a winger and as a striker.

Prieto, also known as Josu, the midfielder from FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia football training facility, is known for his technique and playmaking abilities. From the Barcelona youth teams, Josu played with Spanish club Olot before going on to play in Finland, Italy and Poland. While he played for most of his youth career as a defender it was in Finland on his coach’s advice that he started to play as a creative midfielder, a move that has paid off for him.

Mohammed Rafi, the mercurial striker from Kasargod has four goals from nine appearances in the ISL. The former Indian striker shares the record of being the highest Indian goal-scorer ever in the I-League and National League along with Baichung Bhutia and Chhetri with 14 goals in the 2009-2010 season, a feat that saw him adjudged as FPAI’s Player of the Year.

Defender Sandesh Jhingan’s stellar ISL performances prompted a call up to the national team and the young footballer has already raked up four international caps.

Sandesh’s strength and ability to deal with aerial balls, and his calmness in a high pressure situation make him a valuable addition to the team.

Sandip Nandy is the goalkeeper for Kerala Blasters. His successful professional career for both club and country began with his winning debut for Mohun Bagan in 1999.

Mehtab Hossain is one of the kingpins of Indian football having played for both club and country.

A product of the JCT Academy, central defender Gurwinder started his career with JCT in 2004 before earning a national call-up in 2011. He has been a consistent performer on the domestic circuit playing for East Bengal.

Ishfaq Ahmed began his professional career with HAL, excelling in his first season. He then went on to represent clubs like Dempo, Mohun Bagan, Salgaocar, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting, winning several honours and titles.