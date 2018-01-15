Anuj may be ‘under pressure’, says BH Loya’s uncle; demands probe

New Delhi, Jan 15: A day after Anuj Loya, son of the late judge BH Loya, said that he and his family ‘do not have any suspicion’ on the death the judge, Shrinivas Loya, the 81-year-old paternal uncle of Loya, said that the 21-year-old may be “under pressure,”.

The Caravan magazine reported that speaking to its reporter, Shrinivas, said he wanted an inquiry into the death of the judge, who purportedly died of a heart attack in Nagpur, in December 2014. Judge Loya was presiding over the case regarding the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, in which the BJP national president Amit Shah, then minister of state for home in Gujarat, was an accused.

“If you ask me as a citizen, not as a relative. My view as a citizen is the inquiry initiated in the Supreme Court has to proceed. This is my personal view as a citizen,” he said to Caravan.

In press conference held in Mumbai on Sunday, Anuj had said that hey no longer had any doubts regarding the death. “Our family is pained with the chain of events in past the few days. Please do not harass and trouble us. We are not putting allegations on anyone. I do not have any suspicion related to the matter,” said at a press conference here.

The media briefing came two days after four Supreme Court judges held a press conference in Delhi to protest against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra for assigning high-profile cases randomly.

Post that conference, Justice Loya’s death has again gained traction after a magazine article on the same matter created a controversy in December last year.

Loya family’s lawyer Ameer Naik, who accompanied Anuj in the media briefing, urged everyone not to politicise the issue.

“There is no controversy. More importantly this is a matter of great grief for the family. This is tragic whatever has happened but we do not want to be victims of politicisation in this entire issue, particularly Anuj who is highly disturbed about the issue. Let the case remain the way it is, which is non-controversial,” he said.

But Shrinivas said the Anuj may be facing pressure to come up with such a statement.