Anurag Kashyap speaks: Did not ask PM Narendra Modi to apologise

October 18, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Oct 18: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s revisits his tweet to PM Modi on Sunday in which he suggested that if Indian directors can be penalized for featuring Pakistani artists in their films, then PM Modi should also apologise for his Lahore trip last year to meet his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

Kashyap said today, “No, I did not ask PM to apologise, I merely questioned its fairness. It’s unfortunate that the intent behind my tweet needs explanation.

I’m tired of the film industry being soft targets. When we get involved we become scapegoats. We elect government and the onus is on it to protect us from bullies.”

Kashyap had expressed his support for Karan Johar’s yet-to-be-released directorial venture, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The film is facing trouble after the cinema owners association decided to stall the release of the film because it stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Kashyap asked why the film should be affected, considering Johar shot it way before the escalation of India-Pakistan tensions following the Uri terror attack.

