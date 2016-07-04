Anushka Sharma meet Virat Kohli at Bengaluru? Actress denies the rumour 

Mumbai, July 4 : Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has denied media reports that she visited Bangalore recently to meet cricketer Virat Kohli.

A statement released on behalf of the actress said reports were ‘completely untrue’.

“Some reports suggesting Anushka Sharma was in Bangalore is completely untrue. She was unwell but has still continued promotions. It’s especially distressing because knowing she was in Mumbai and still reporting like this can only mean an attempt to point fingers at her professionalism which is done by ‘so called sources’,” read the statement.

Anushka will soon be seen portraying the role of a wrestler in ‘Sultan’.

The film will hit the silver screen on July 6.

