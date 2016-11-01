Anushka Sharma shares a very special equation with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, Nov 1 : Actress Anushka Sharma says she shares a very special equation with Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar was her first hero.

After making her debut in Bollywood in 2008 with “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” opposite SRK, she went on to star with him in “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”. And soon, they will recreate the magic on the big screen with Imtiaz Ali’s “The Ring”.

Anushka told IANS: “It’s our third film together. I share a very special equation with him because he was my first actor. I am very comfortable with Shah Rukh. Imtiaz is someone whom I’ve always wanted to work with. ‘Jab We Met’ is the reason why I have become an actress.”

“To work with the same director, is a great feeling. It’s been a good experience and it’s a love story,” she added.

The actress is also producing her second film “Phillauri”. She says it’s a big risk to invest money in a film.

She said: “It’s difficult. It’s a big risk. You know it’s not a money generating thing for you, especially when you are a new producer. So, for me and my brother it’s just to put the project together.”

“If you are an actor yourself, you are not a liability on it. You are not taking too much money. You have to find means to save money so that the project doesn’t get affected.”

Directed by debutante Anshai Lal, “Phillauri” features Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma.

–IANS

