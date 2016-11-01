Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, stop playing ‘hide-and-seek’

Mumbai, Nov 01: After playing hide-and-seek with their fans and avoiding media glare for months, lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were a sight to behold at a recent football match.

One of the most loved couples, known popularly as ‘Virushka’ by fans, they were recently spotted at an ISL match in Goa.

Ms. Sharma, savouring the success of her recent release ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, was seen enjoying the match with India’s Test Captain.
Social media went wild with comments about their appearance as a pair and pictures started to float on the couple’s fan pages.

The 28-year old actress was seen in a white salwar-suit, while Kohli was sported in a jersey of FC Goa.

After maintaining a low-key affair, the ‘Sultan’ star isn’t shy about her relationship status.

