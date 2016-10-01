Anything on internet won’t be on ‘#NoFilterNeha’: Neha Dhupia

Mumbai, Oct 1 : There have been celebrity chat shows galore. But actress Neha Dhupia, who is set to host audio talk show “#NoFilterNeha” on music streaming service Saavn, says what sets apart her show will be her guests sharing insights in an “unfiltered light”.

Neha is also co-producing the show, which will go live on October 4 with an episode featuring witty filmmaker Karan Johar.

The show, which will be aired once a week on every Tuesday, will feature celebrities ranging from Bollywood faces, sportstars, musicians and authors. Yuvraj Singh, Vishal Dadlani and Chetan Bhagat are some of the names who will be seen as guests on the show.

Neha says her guests were uninhibited about answering most questions.

“Usually when people do interviews… I have seen a lot of celebrities say that ‘Oh no, sorry, we can’t answer next question’, but all the people who came on this show were so bright, intelligent and witty, they knew how to work around the question, they turned around everything,” Neha told IANS.

The “Phas Gaye Re Obama” actress said the discussion with the celebrities would not be about their personal lives or professional lives in particular.

“We did not question anyone on their personal lives because it’s not what the show is. We didn’t discuss their professional lives. We just discussed what no one has ever heard about these people and you will hear them in that unfiltered light.

“That is what is different about this show. Anything that is there on net is not going to be there on the show,” the “MTV Roadies X4” judge said.

On the movie front, Neha will next be seen in “Moh Maya Money”, also starring actor Ranvir Shorey. It will release on November 11.