AP woman drags husband to first floor at Guntakal government hospital with no stretcher facility

Guntakal,Nov17:LIn yet another case of apathy of the health officials, disturbing scenes were witnessed at Guntakal Government Hospital at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, where a woman had to drag her husband to first floor as she was denied a stretcher to carry the patient.

The woman was reportedly denied a stretcher or wheelchair by the officials when she asked for it at the government hospital.

Srivani brought her severely ill husband to the government hospital for treatment. After reaching to the hospital she requested the staff for wheelchair or stretcher to take her husband till first floor where doctor was available.

But, the hospital staff allegedly ignored her request and after a brief wait, she started dragging her husband P Srinivaschari to the first floor using the ramp.

P Srinivasaacari works as a security guard in Hyderabad. He had returned home after his health deteriorated. He complained of acute abdominal pain and suffered from diarrhea, when his wife, Srivani took him to the government hospital.

Left with no choice, she dragged her husband to the concerned department. The incident reported at government hospital Guntakal of Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Hospital-in-charge Mallikarjun Reddy said, “There were five stretchers available in the hospital at the time of the incident and he came to know about this when everything was over.”

An inquiry in this regard had been ordered by the officials.