Apart from Diwali sweets and crackers, here are some latest ideas to surprise your loved ones

New Delhi, October 10: Diwali, the festival of lights is approaching on 19th October 2017 and we can feel it already. There is a sense of excitement in the air. So, everyone is planning how to decorate your homes and what best gift you can give to your loved ones. The excitement is not because holidays are coming but it is the time of the year when the family members get together and enjoy the festival together.

Due to hectic lifestyle, everyone does not get time from their everyday routine to meet their friends and family members. Diwali is one occasion when everyone gets the chance to spend time with their loved ones. On Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi is admired in full fervor along with Lord Ganpati and the doors of your house remain open for all the warmth shared by your guests.

So, here are some top gift ideas for this season:

1. Decoration items: People love decorating their houses on Diwali. So, gift your loved ones something that would be of great use for them. Gift them a bunch of colorful decorative items which will surely make them smile.

2. Beautiful diya sets: Diwali is incomplete without beautifully decorative diyas. So, traditional diyas can be one of the best gifts on Diwali. Make a set yourself that would portray your artistic side and also will add that personal touch to the gift making it priceless.

3. Crockery set: If you are planning to visit your relatives or friends and which happens to be a female, t she will get overexcited after getting her own set of colorful crockery. This will be a useful item as it can be used on an everyday basis.

4. Chocolate hampers: Gift your friends with chocolate gift hampers. You can even gift homemade chocolates to your friends and relatives. The chocolate gift hampers are available in the market with various options.

5.Dry fruits and sweets: How can we move away with the old tradition of gifting dry fruits and sweets on Diwali. So, buy your loved ones their favorite sweet/dry fruit pack and see their faces light up bright this Diwali.

As Diwali festival is around the corner, why not gift your employees also some attractive gits on Diwali. So, here are the trendy amazing gift proposals as Diwali gifts for employees.

1. Portable USB Power Bank: It will be a good gift because it is the era of technology and all the employees are using smartphones with the latest technology. So, they have to travel from one city to another to attend client meetings. So, their mobiles should be fully charged all the time. So this gift will help them tremendously.

2. Credit Card Pen Drive:- It would be a good gift suggestion for Diwali. The credit card pen drive is also known as Business card pen drive is the trending gifts this Diwali. The look like a credit card but functions like a pen drive. So, it will be useful for the employees.

3. QTrace:- It is one of the most innovative ideas to gift the employees this Diwali. It is a Bluetooth based tracker that helps you to find your lost items. Often, we tend to forget where we kept our things. So, this device will be useful to track lost items.