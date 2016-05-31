Apartment in US asks tenants to ‘like’ Facebook page or face action

New York, May 31 : Call it bizarre but the management at an apartment building in Salt Lake City has told tenants living in the complex to “like” its Facebook page or they will be in breach of their lease.

According to tenants of the City Park Apartments, a “Facebook addendum” showed up taped to their doors last weekend, asking them to “like” its Facebook page, www.ksl.com reported on Tuesday.

According to the contract, if tenants do not “friend” the City Park Apartments on Facebook within five days, they will be found in breach of the rental agreement.

“I don’t want to be forced to be someone’s friend and be threatened to break my lease because of that,” tenant Jason Ring was quoted as saying.

“It’s outrageous as far as I’m concerned,” he added

Some of the tenants have already signed a lease agreement months ago.

The contract document also has a release allowing the apartment to post pictures of tenants and their visitors on the Facebook page.

The building currently has a 1.1-star rating on its Facebook page.

The building’s managers or Facebook didn’t respond to a request for comment, the report added.