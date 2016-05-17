APCOB chairman’s wife, driver killed in accident near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 17 : Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Bank (APCOB) chairman and former minister P. Venkateswara Rao was injured while his wife and driver were killed when their car overturned on the outskirts of Hyderabad early on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred on Outer Ring Road near Tukkuguda within Pahadi Shareef police station’s limits.

Venkateswara Rao and his wife were returning to Hyderabad from Vijayawada when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle.

Police suspect that one of the rear wheels came off when the car was apparently running at a high speed. The vehicle hit the roadside railing and dragged on for over 60 yards.

Rao’s wife Satyavani and driver Dasu were killed on the spot. The minister was taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a corporate hospital in the city.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of Rao’s wife. He enquired about the condition of Rao, a leader of ruling Telugu Desam Party.